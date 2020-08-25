Inventronics (CVE:IVX) Trading Down 13.3%

Inventronics Limited (CVE:IVX)’s share price dropped 13.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 15,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 16,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The firm has a market cap of $573,000.00 and a PE ratio of 2.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Get Inventronics alerts:

Inventronics (CVE:IVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.04 million for the quarter.

Inventronics Limited designs, manufactures, and sells metal enclosures and related products for telecommunication networks, electric power distribution networks, cable television networks, traffic control systems, and oil and gas installations in North America. It offers Nema 1/12 cabinets and enclosures for use in data and electronic control applications; Nema 4/4x cabinets for control gateways or data rooms; Nema 4/4x enclosures for wall-mount, pole-mount, and free-standing enclosures with one door; and traffic control enclosures for traffic control equipment.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Inventronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.