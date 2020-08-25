Investment Management of Virginia LLC Buys 1,307 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,129 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 68.5% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 59.1% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA traded up $0.73 on Monday, reaching $43.80. 15,258,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,241,689. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.94. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.41.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

