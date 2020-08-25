Investment Management of Virginia LLC Decreases Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in Mastercard by 582.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 120.0% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 530.4% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens increased their target price on Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.24.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $6.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $343.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,752,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,264,159. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 6,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total transaction of $2,264,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,695. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total value of $19,290,454.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,418,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,024,022 shares of company stock valued at $310,267,693 in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.