Investment Management of Virginia LLC Purchases New Position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Vertical Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.47.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,290,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,829,759. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.34. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $92.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.81.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.