Kevin Stanton Sells 29,117 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Stock

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.21, for a total value of $9,905,894.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,567,385.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MA traded up $4.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $347.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,862,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,249,520. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $348.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $315.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.51. The company has a market capitalization of $348.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2,230.0% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 184.3% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,176,084 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,007,217,000 after purchasing an additional 533,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Mastercard from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Mastercard from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.24.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.