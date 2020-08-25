Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 11,972 Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FAST. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,966,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,016,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,757,000 after purchasing an additional 500,411 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastenal stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.89. 2,635,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,757,353. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $48.89. The company has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 27th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.10.

In related news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 28,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $1,301,776.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,354.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rita J. Heise sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $192,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,684 shares of company stock valued at $5,195,898 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

