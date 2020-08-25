Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Invests $479,000 in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 34.3% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 71.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 40,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 17,136 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,265,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $393,622,000 after buying an additional 32,841 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 53.0% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 50,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 17,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 94,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GILD has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 15th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Truist reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.31.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.05. 7,451,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,060,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $83.37 billion, a PE ratio of -275.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.16. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

