Lavaca Capital LLC Acquires 600 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Lavaca Capital LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,607 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Consumer Edge downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.07.

Shares of DIS traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $130.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,606,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,615,359. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.79, a P/E/G ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

