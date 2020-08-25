Lavaca Capital LLC Makes New $445,000 Investment in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $3.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $344.35. 2,083,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,397,170. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $344.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $328.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.27.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

