Lavaca Capital LLC Purchases 466 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 32.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 341,251 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,773,000 after purchasing an additional 82,775 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 88.3% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 36.3% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 24.3% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 33,629 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 340.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,166 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $10,483,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,019,141 shares in the company, valued at $249,040,850.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 259,605 shares of company stock worth $32,361,425. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Walmart from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Walmart from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.12.

WMT stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $131.33. 6,584,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,184,647. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $137.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.53 and a 200-day moving average of $122.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.31.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

