Lavaca Capital LLC Takes Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,605 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,040 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $10,849,000. QV Investors Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 141,824 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $12,142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in American Express by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 18,770 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXP. Citigroup lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Atlantic Securities lowered American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on American Express from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on American Express from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.71.

NYSE:AXP traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.33. 4,135,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,834,265. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $276,719.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

