Lobstex Market Cap Hits $630,075.36 (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0314 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, CryptoBridge and Fatbtc. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $630,075.36 and $794,744.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.58 or 0.00462160 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00021654 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00010992 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002748 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00013076 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000299 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000163 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00012785 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

LOBS is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 20,076,512 coins and its circulating supply is 20,076,500 coins. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com . The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Graviex and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

