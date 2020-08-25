Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Godsey & Gibb Associates

Godsey & Gibb Associates reduced its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,980 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 29,819 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,931,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 21,390 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,152 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Several analysts have commented on MCD shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Longbow Research boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.40.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.65. 2,302,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,339,862. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.65. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $221.01.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.