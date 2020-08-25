Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Posts Earnings Results

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS.

Shares of MDT traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.59. The stock had a trading volume of 9,150,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,129,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.54. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. CSFB restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.19.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

