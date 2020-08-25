Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Posts Earnings Results

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2020

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS.

Shares of MDT traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.59. The stock had a trading volume of 9,150,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,129,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.54. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. CSFB restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.19.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Earnings History for Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit