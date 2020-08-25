Melon (MLN) Price Reaches $43.26 on Major Exchanges

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 14.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Melon token can currently be purchased for $43.26 or 0.00379988 BTC on major exchanges. Melon has a market capitalization of $54.07 million and approximately $3.20 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Melon has traded 12% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Melon alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00044299 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006544 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $635.99 or 0.05586705 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003116 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003579 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00051007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Melon Profile

Melon (MLN) is a token. Its launch date was March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Melon’s official website is melonport.com

Melon Token Trading

Melon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Melon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Melon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.