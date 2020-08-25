Metalore Resources (CVE:MET) Shares Up 25.8%

Metalore Resources Limited (CVE:MET)’s share price shot up 25.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.00 and last traded at C$2.97. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.36.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 million and a P/E ratio of -8.74.

Metalore Resources Company Profile (CVE:MET)

Metalore Resources Limited, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration and development of precious metals and hydrocarbons in Canada. It owns and/or controls approximately 40,000 acres of petroleum, natural gas, and mineral leases in Charlotteville, Walsingham, and Houghton townships in Norfolk County, Ontario.

