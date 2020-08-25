Monolith (TKN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $191,800.00

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Monolith token can now be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00008192 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, HitBTC and Livecoin. Monolith has a total market capitalization of $30.45 million and $191,800.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Monolith has traded 29.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00044733 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006574 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $635.57 or 0.05590708 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003590 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00050972 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Monolith

Monolith is a token. It was first traded on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,387 tokens. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz . The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Monolith Token Trading

Monolith can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, Livecoin, HitBTC and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

