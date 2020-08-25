Monument Mining (CVE:MMY) Trading Up 5%

Monument Mining Limited (CVE:MMY)’s share price was up 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 21,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 159,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 million and a P/E ratio of -8.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06.

Monument Mining (CVE:MMY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$15.60 million for the quarter.

Monument Mining Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metals and other base metal mineral properties in Malaysia and Australia. The company primarily focuses on the gold deposits, as well as explores for copper, sulfur, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Selinsing gold portfolio, including the Selinsing, Buffalo Reef, Felda Land, and Famehub projects; the Mengapur copper and Iron project located in Pahang state, Malaysia; and the Murchison gold portfolio comprising the Burnakura, Tuckanarra, and Gabanintha projects located in the Murchison region, Western Australia.

