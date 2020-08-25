Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 108,866 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,430,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 108,866 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.8% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.07% of Visa worth $276,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Visa by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 429,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $82,917,000 after purchasing an additional 20,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $206.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,157,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,676,871. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17. The company has a market capitalization of $400.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total transaction of $1,361,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,469,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,479 shares of company stock worth $11,145,291 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.07.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

