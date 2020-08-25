Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $61.97 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 677,777 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,952 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $61,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 50.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 204,273 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $18,677,000 after acquiring an additional 68,463 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,849 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,822,000 after acquiring an additional 21,152 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 53.3% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 68,700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 31.0% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Argus boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.13.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.39. 3,212,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,443,685. The company has a market cap of $179.51 billion, a PE ratio of 58.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $103.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,254,784.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,496,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,028 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

