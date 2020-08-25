Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $94.61 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,478 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 0.6% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $94,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO stock traded down $8.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $419.76. 1,197,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,015. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $405.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.63. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $432.38.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

In related news, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total value of $8,511,664.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,657 shares in the company, valued at $11,061,055.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total value of $1,397,602.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,318,602.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,368 shares of company stock worth $76,862,859 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cleveland Research raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $468.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

