Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2020

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,053,314 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,840 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Intel were worth $63,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Intel by 390.4% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTC. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. KeyCorp upgraded Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.14. 36,234,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,674,457. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $209.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.68.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit