Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,328 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Capital International Investors grew its position in Netflix by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,695,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,142,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,451 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,373,506 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,266,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,569 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $42,595,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,536,697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,079,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 15.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,950,493 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,360,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total transaction of $26,477,024.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,477,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan E. Rice sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.68, for a total transaction of $680,105.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 218 shares in the company, valued at $110,892.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,033 shares of company stock worth $116,444,190 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $3.50 on Monday, reaching $488.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,753,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,775,578. The firm has a market cap of $215.57 billion, a PE ratio of 82.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $495.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $424.96. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.28 and a 52 week high of $575.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.77.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

