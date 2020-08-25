Novoheart (CVE:NVH) Trading Down 13.3%

Novoheart Holdings Inc (CVE:NVH)’s stock price traded down 13.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39. 3,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 30,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$2,200.99. The company has a market capitalization of $79.23 million and a PE ratio of -8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83, a quick ratio of 7.72 and a current ratio of 7.86.

About Novoheart (CVE:NVH)

Novoheart Holdings Inc operates as a stem cell biotechnology company in the United States, Canada, and Hong Kong. It offers an array of next-generation human heart tissue prototypes. The company provides a range of bioengineering technologies known as the MyHeart platform, including the human mini-heart ‘novoHeart' that is capable of pumping and ejecting fluid.

