NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust International LLC

Fiduciary Trust International LLC reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.6% of Fiduciary Trust International LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Fiduciary Trust International LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 256.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $518.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Wedbush increased their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on NVIDIA from $392.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.54.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $508.81. 12,239,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,748,669. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $159.00 and a twelve month high of $516.50. The firm has a market cap of $313.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $432.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.09.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $38,063,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,691,478. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total value of $230,383.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,918,556.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 363,430 shares of company stock valued at $147,802,407. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

