Nvwm LLC Decreases Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Nvwm LLC cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,886 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.1% of Nvwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% during the first quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 9,675 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 7.7% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on HD shares. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BofA Securities raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.33.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HD traded up $3.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $286.75. 4,425,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,323,349. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $266.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.03. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $290.58. The company has a market cap of $308.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

