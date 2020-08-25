Nvwm LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Nvwm LLC trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,734 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 186.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.16.

AT&T stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.03. The stock had a trading volume of 26,365,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,876,102. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.48. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $213.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.