Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,190,208 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,228 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Oracle were worth $65,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,159,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,650,944,000 after buying an additional 237,469 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,849,265 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,200,989,000 after purchasing an additional 886,375 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Oracle by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,344,720 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,231 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Oracle by 4.2% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,237,889 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $591,457,000 after buying an additional 493,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 17.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,498,824 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $635,539,000 after buying an additional 1,687,199 shares in the last quarter. 48.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Oracle from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Oracle from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.88.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $76,272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,114,410,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $21,632,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $344,646,000 over the last three months. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.01. The company had a trading volume of 7,879,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,105,837. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $57.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.99. The company has a market cap of $169.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.