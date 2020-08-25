Origo (OGO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.21 Million

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last seven days, Origo has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. Origo has a total market capitalization of $6.34 million and $1.21 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00044502 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00007015 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $636.15 or 0.05587705 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003546 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00050195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00030998 BTC.

Origo Token Profile

Origo (OGO) is a token. Its launch date was June 18th, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,516,809 tokens. Origo’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork . The official website for Origo is origo.network

Buying and Selling Origo

Origo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Bittrex and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

