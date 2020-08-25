Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKF) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:OTSKF)’s stock price rose 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.76 and last traded at $44.76. Approximately 825 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 3,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.93.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.63.

About Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKF)

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of central nervous system disorders, oncology, cardiovascular-renal, infectious disease, dermatological disease, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, diagnostics, surgical aid and regenerative, allergy/immunology, and urology.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Otsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otsuka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.