Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,596 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $61,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Paypal during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 446.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Paypal during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 49.5% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 340.0% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $198.88. 5,402,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,855,560. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.26. The company has a market cap of $233.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.23, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.21. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $204.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paypal news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total transaction of $1,781,884.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,040.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,891,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,011,854.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,381 shares of company stock valued at $15,479,155. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $131.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $171.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.40.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

