Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.25.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRFT. BidaskClub raised Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Perficient from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Get Perficient alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 431.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 76,546 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 62,148 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 1st quarter worth $546,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,695 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.55. 294,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,019. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.81. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Perficient has a 12-month low of $18.88 and a 12-month high of $53.76.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $146.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.61 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.