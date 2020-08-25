PIXEL Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.98 Million (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $532,721.38 and approximately $2.98 million worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PIXEL has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. One PIXEL token can currently be purchased for $0.0143 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX and Coinone.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11,368.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $276.06 or 0.02428317 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.29 or 0.00644692 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003971 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00010164 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000541 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,743 tokens. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction

Buying and Selling PIXEL

PIXEL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

