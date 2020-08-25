Pmeer Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $338,560.00 (PMEER)

Pmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. During the last seven days, Pmeer has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Pmeer coin can currently be purchased for $0.0229 or 0.00000202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pmeer has a market cap of $1.96 million and $338,560.00 worth of Pmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008810 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00130386 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.40 or 0.01692461 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00193290 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000864 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00153977 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Pmeer Coin Profile

Pmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 85,581,490 coins. Pmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.net

Pmeer Coin Trading

Pmeer can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pmeer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pmeer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pmeer using one of the exchanges listed above.

