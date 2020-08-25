POPCHAIN Trading 8.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PCH)

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded 52.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 25th. POPCHAIN has a market capitalization of $277,516.80 and approximately $427.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, POPCHAIN has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One POPCHAIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, CoinBene, GDAC and LBank.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008794 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000647 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Blacknet (BLN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About POPCHAIN

PCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 tokens. The official message board for POPCHAIN is medium.com/popchain . POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global . POPCHAIN’s official website is www.popchain.org

Buying and Selling POPCHAIN

POPCHAIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Bit-Z, CoinBene, LBank and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POPCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POPCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

