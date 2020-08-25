PRIZM (PZM) Trading 11.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 25th. Over the last seven days, PRIZM has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One PRIZM coin can currently be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges. PRIZM has a total market cap of $20.41 million and $520,101.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PRIZM Profile

PZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,032,124,429 coins. The official website for PRIZM is en.prizm.club . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PRIZM

PRIZM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

