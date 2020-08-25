Probe Metals (CVE:PRB) Shares Down 2%

Probe Metals Inc (CVE:PRB) traded down 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.48 and last traded at C$1.48. 35,589 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 163,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.51.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $148.91 million and a P/E ratio of -16.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.10.

Probe Metals (CVE:PRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 25th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Probe Metals Inc will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Probe Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Val-d'Or East project, which includes approximately 808 claims covering an area of 32,743 hectares located in the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec.

