Probe Metals (CVE:PRB) Shares Down 2%

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2020

Probe Metals Inc (CVE:PRB) traded down 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.48 and last traded at C$1.48. 35,589 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 163,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.51.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $148.91 million and a P/E ratio of -16.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.10.

Probe Metals (CVE:PRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 25th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Probe Metals Inc will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Probe Metals Company Profile (CVE:PRB)

Probe Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Val-d'Or East project, which includes approximately 808 claims covering an area of 32,743 hectares located in the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Probe Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Probe Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit