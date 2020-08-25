Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,631 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $63,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after buying an additional 7,392,929 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,768,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,519,000 after buying an additional 4,515,204 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,508,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,899,000 after buying an additional 4,191,966 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,220,000 after buying an additional 2,609,549 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,781,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,631 shares during the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $138.51. The stock had a trading volume of 7,418,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,986,715. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.18. The company has a market capitalization of $341.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $138.78.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $3,464,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 412,808 shares of company stock valued at $52,570,861. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

