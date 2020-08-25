Proton Trading 10.1% Lower Over Last Week (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 25th. Proton has a total market capitalization of $10.06 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proton token can now be bought for about $0.0160 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Proton has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00044543 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006582 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $636.78 or 0.05593408 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003578 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00050299 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Proton Token Profile

Proton (CRYPTO:XPR) is a token. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 628,901,782 tokens. The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_

Proton Token Trading

Proton can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars.

