Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 1,750,890 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 120.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,207,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750,890 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.89% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $251,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 15,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 688,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,035,000 after buying an additional 42,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 9,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $81.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,123,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,024,427. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $55.58 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.51.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

