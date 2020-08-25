Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 97,965 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 796,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,965 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.14% of Amgen worth $187,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Amgen by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1,590.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 98.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMGN traded up $12.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $248.22. 6,380,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,840,417. The company has a market cap of $139.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $264.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $246.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.15.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $259,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,309,656.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $790,088. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

