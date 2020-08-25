Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,011,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 93,521 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.14% of Honeywell International worth $146,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,221,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,374,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587,342 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 28.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,461,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,272,727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361,064 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,088,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,884,947,000 after acquiring an additional 819,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,116,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,350,945,000 after acquiring an additional 58,467 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 45.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,816,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,313,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085,548 shares during the period. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.89.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $5.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.53. The stock had a trading volume of 7,384,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,677,252. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06. The company has a market capitalization of $115.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.08.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

