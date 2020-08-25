Prudential Financial Inc. Has $221.19 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 606,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,483 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $221,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $394.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 987,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,895. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $377.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $377.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The stock has a market cap of $110.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.67.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

