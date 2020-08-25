Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,608,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,173 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.1% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.19% of Procter & Gamble worth $551,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $35,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $3,464,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $15,200,947.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 428,695 shares of company stock valued at $54,755,165. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PG. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $139.06. 4,717,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,960,693. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.25. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $139.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th were paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.