Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 716,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 129,523 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $134,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,091,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,737,125,000 after acquiring an additional 216,205 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,506,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,155,485,000 after acquiring an additional 632,852 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,559,929,000 after acquiring an additional 278,879 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 18.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,906,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,282,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at $986,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital began coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on salesforce.com from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.76.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $7.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.05. 25,651,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,643,682. The firm has a market cap of $194.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,200.28, a PEG ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $218.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.52.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 7,059 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,288,479.27. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,062,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,847,407.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 36,581 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total value of $6,799,676.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,086.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 780,356 shares of company stock worth $148,417,205 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.