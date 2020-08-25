PureVidz (VIDZ) Price Tops $0.0003

PureVidz (CURRENCY:VIDZ) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One PureVidz coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. In the last seven days, PureVidz has traded 23.8% higher against the dollar. PureVidz has a market capitalization of $42,685.91 and approximately $1.00 worth of PureVidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006244 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PureVidz Coin Profile

PureVidz (CRYPTO:VIDZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 29th, 2016. PureVidz’s total supply is 125,279,775 coins. The official website for PureVidz is purevidz.net . PureVidz’s official Twitter account is @PureVidz

PureVidz Coin Trading

PureVidz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PureVidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PureVidz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PureVidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

