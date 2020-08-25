Qwertycoin (QWC) Trading Down 23.3% Over Last 7 Days

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded down 17.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 25th. Qwertycoin has a total market cap of $514,757.96 and $51,202.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qwertycoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. During the last week, Qwertycoin has traded down 23.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000050 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin (QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 123,520,269,798 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

