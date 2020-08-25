RChain Hits Market Cap of $16.25 Million (REV)

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. RChain has a total market capitalization of $16.25 million and $238,639.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0337 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Bitinka, IDEX and AirSwap. During the last week, RChain has traded up 10.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

RChain Profile

RChain was first traded on December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 482,890,386 tokens. The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative

Buying and Selling RChain

RChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Kucoin, IDEX, ChaoEX, AirSwap, Bitinka, BitMart and OOOBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

