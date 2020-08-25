Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.91. 7,816,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,098,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The company has a market cap of $205.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.24.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

In other Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $9,604,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,057,376.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.05.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.