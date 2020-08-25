Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Invests $678,000 in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 478 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Spence Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $20.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,605.85. 1,256,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,147,986. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,608.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,518.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,383.31. The company has a market cap of $1,071.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

